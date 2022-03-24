Blippi

ENGLISH

Blippi The Musical on the Big Screen brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi to the Big Screen, with world-class production, and amazing music. The show, filmed in Nashville, TN with the original musical cast, features 14 songs including Blippi's top hits, like Do the Blippi Dance, Brush Brush Your Teeth, and Monster Truck. Blippi fans will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show. So much to learn about, it'll make you want to SING.