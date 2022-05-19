Black Site

15+ |

ENGLISH

Abby Trent, a dedicated CIA operations officer who bleeds red, white and blue, is the second site manager at a Five-Eyes black site called Citadel. It’s an underground facility in an undisclosed desert location. Constructed for the sole purpose of imprisoning high-value detainees outside of prying eyes — providing the privacy to bleed them of intel. Abby believes in her work and has one hundred percent bought into the ideal of “protecting US soil from all hostiles foreign and domestic.”