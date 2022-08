Bimbisara

TBC |

TELUGU

Action movie directed by Vashist. The movie casts Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain are in the lead roles. The Music composed by Chirantan Bhatt while cinematography done by Chota K Naidu and it is edited by Tammiraju. The film is produced by Hari Krishna K under NTR Arts banner.