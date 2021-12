Bheemante Vazhi

|

MALAYALAM

Bheeman’s mother endures an injury,unable to promptly take her to and from the hospital, Bheeman establishes a residents association with the help of his neighbours for a better road in the neighbourhood. With the help of this residents association, Bheeman takes charge of making a proper road. The film progresses through the trials and tribulations Bheeman faces after taking on the challenge of building a new road.