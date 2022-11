BHEDIYA

PG-13 |

HINDI

Set in the mesmerizing forests of Arunachal, Bhediya tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and begins to transform into the creature himself. As Bhaskar and his ragtag buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists turns, and laughs ensue. Bhediya is India's first creature comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is directed by Amar Kaushik who has directed Sree and Bala in the past.