BEYOND THE 7 SEAS

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

The mysterious and dark forces spanning across distant continents, tactfully brought him to that Secret Island... Then, it became his mission to redeem his mother from the clutches of the evil who were camouflaged as guardian angels... When his inner conflicts led to an unanticipated and unbelievable chain of events, at last, he knew the Island was waiting for his arrival...