BEST BIRTHDAY EVER

Little Charlie is a small rabbit who lives with his loving family and pets in a house at the edge of town. Charlie is about to celebrate his 5th birthday and every child loves their birthday! But he is used to having his parents’ full attention and all that has changed now that he has a baby sister. When Charlie’s special day does not go to plan, it leads to an unexpected adventure with his best friend Monica. A family animation feature based on the best-selling book series by Rotraut Susanne Berner.