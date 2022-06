Bergen

Belgin Sarılmışer, born in 1959 in Mersin in southern Turkey, is the youngest of a family of seven children. She had a happy childhood. Her parents’ divorce shakes her life to the core. After moving to Ankara, she lives a solitary life with her mother and develops a deep longing for her father. Her entry into the conservatory rendered imminent her dreams of singing. She took a blow when her first love Abdullah left her.