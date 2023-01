Belle And Sebastien: New Generation (French)

PG |

ENGLISH

10-year-old Sebastien reluctantly spends his vacation in the mountains with his grandmother and aunt. He is to help them with the sheep, hardly an exciting prospect for a city boy like him... but that is without considering his encounter with Belle, a huge dog mistreated by her owner. Ready to do anything to fight injustice and to protect his new-found friend, Sebastien will spend the craziest summer of his life.