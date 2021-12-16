Barra El Manhag

ARABIC

A light-hearted drama about Nour, a 13-year-old orphan boy, living in the countryside in the early 80s, smart, a compulsive liar, and with vision problems as he's wearing eyeglasses that don't match his eyesight. As all the boys are afraid of the haunted house right in front of the school, he's encouraged to go into the house to gain their respect, only to find an old man living there, hiding from the world. A friendship and apprenticeship evolve between the boy and the old man, leading to a journey of self-discovery for both of them.