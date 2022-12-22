Baris Akarsu Merhaba

Barış lives in a small town and has wanted to be a singer since his childhood. One evening while he was playing guitar with his friends on the beach, a guy invited him to Ereğli to play together. With this invitation he ends up in a bar in Ereğli, despite the concerns of his family and friends. However, he finds himself working in the kitchen of the place but this situation will not last long. One night the lead singer of the venue left the stage and Barış took his place which became the turning point of his life. On a path full of music and love, Barış moves step by step towards a tragic end...