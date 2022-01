Bangarraju

PG-15 |

TELUGU

Bangarraju , a fantasy drama is a sequel to 2016 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. Souls of Bangarraju (Akkineni Nagarjuna) and Satyabhama (Ramya Krishnan) come down to settle the life of their grandson Chinna Bangarraju and save the treasures of a temple. Fantasy mixed with comedy and emotions and an ensemble of stars like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan ,Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Vennela Kishore makes it the most awaited films of the year.