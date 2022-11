BALLABHPURER ROOPKOTHA

TBC |

BENGALI

The almost crumbling rajbari of Ballabhpur only has two men living as the last descendant of the ray dynasty. Bhupati Ray and his inherited menial manhor. Both the dwellers overburdened with heavy debts and seek no hope of betterment until one day, Kolkata's soap king, Mr Haldar plans buying the property. Can they succeed in selling it?