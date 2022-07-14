Bajre Da Sitta

TBC |

PUNJABI

This is the story of two sisters Roop Kaur & Basant Kaur of the 1960 era. They both sing melodiously. Bhagel Singh who is the employee of a music company listens to both sisters singing and seeks permission from their father to get them to sing for his company. He agrees on one condition: their identity should remain hidden. Their song gets hits and they get famous in the world. Father gets irritated by their song and fans. He gets married Roop Kaur with a man who hates music and singing just like him . But Music cannot remain hidden inside it has to erupt in either form. In the end both father and Husband agreed to singing