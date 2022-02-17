Badhaai Do

Shardul (Rajkummar Rao) who is a cop, is the only male-child born after a long line of female offspring in his family. When Suman Singh (Bhumi Pednekar), a school PT teacher, comes to him to file a harassment complaint, Shardul’s life takes a different turn altogether. This boy-meet-girl situation turns into an opportunity for both to ease out the shared societal and family pressure of marriage and they both decide to enter a marriage of convenience. Wedding bells ring for them, but there’s more than just what meets the eyes: a lie, both are hiding from their respective families. Amidst finding themselves in this comedy of errors, they emerge forming the strongest of bonds in their unusual relationship.