AYISHA

TBC |

MALAYALAM

Trying to make ends meet, talented and spiriting young woman, Ayisha, migrates to the gulf asa domestic worker to an elite Arab family.Struggling to fit in at first, her determination, hard work and kindness help her lead into the hearts of her employers. She befriends the fellow worker women of different ethnicities and slowly learns all the palace etiquettes. The old matriarch of the family, Mama is a very reserved person who lives grieving for her late husband. Interesting courses of events lead to the bloom of a beautiful bond between mama and Ayisha. Her influence creates a spark in the palace and makes it more lively. Some facts about Ayisha’s past that she had managed to conceal until then is somehow revealed to the palace inmates which brings her closer to them and she gradually becomes an integral part of the family.