Another One
PG-13 | 21 April 2022
Mustafa, who works in the rehabilitation of prisoners, is trying to fight himself, who has begun to love apathy and monotony, he undergoes a long journey to discover that he is actually fighting himself.
NAME
LOCATION
CONTACT DETAILS
Galleria
Deira
04-2737676
Twin Cinema
Al Quoz
04-3469707
Novo Cinemas
Festival City
04-2328328
Novo Cinemas
Ibn Batuta Mall
04-3669898
Novo Cinemas
Dragon Mart 2
04-2328523
Novo Cinemas
Al Ghurair City
04-2289898
VOX Cinemas
Grand Hyatt
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Mercato Mall
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Mall Of The Emirates
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Deira City Centre
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Mirdiff City Centre
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Burjuman
600-599905
Reel Cinemas
Dubai Mall/Marina Mall/The Beach
04-4491903
Reel Cinemas
Jebel Ali Recreation Club
04-4595100
Cinema City
Arabian Center - Mirdiff
04-2845900
National Cinema
Baniyas Najda St.
02-6711700
Grand Safeer Cinema
Musaffah.
02-5521515
Grand Al MariahÂ
Al Najda St.
02-6785000
Novo Cinemas
World Trade Centre
02-6343003
Novo Baniyas
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
02-5864877
Oscar Al Raha
Al Raha
02-5562008
Oscar Al Wahda
-
02-4433244
VOX Cinemas
Marina Mall
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Nation Towers
600-599905
Cine Royal
Khalidiyah Mall
02-6819444
Cine Royal
Dalma Mall
02-5502525
Cine Royal
Deerfields
02-5633990
Cine Royal
Ruwais Mall
02-8778080
Star Cineplex
City Centre
06-5327555
Al Hamra
Near Lulu Centre
06-5650953
Novo Cinemas
Mega Mall
06-5751888
Novo Cinemas
Sahara Centre
06-5316500
Novo Cinemas
Buhairah Centre
06-5563300
Oscar Cinema
Al Shaab
06-5211122
Club Cinema
Sports Club
03-7222476
Oscar Foah
Al Foah Mall
03-7843535
Oscar Barari
Barari Outlet Mall
03-7221992
Star Cineplex
Al Ain Mall
03-7511228
Gulf Cinema
-
07-2223313
Novo Manar
Manar Mall
07-2278888
VOX Cinemas
Hamra Mall
600-599905
Cinemax
Al Naeem Mall
07-2440222
Star Al Nisr
-
09-2236262
VOX Cinemas
City Centre
600-599905
Star Dana
-
09-2243100
VOX Cinemas
City Center - Ajman
600-599905
Granada
Umm Al Quwain
06-7656804