ALWAYS

PG-15 |

TAGALOG

LINO (Xian Lim), a man with a dark, mysterious past, picks up a part-time night job as a parking lot attendant. A woman named ANNA (Kim Chiu) walks into the booth. She offers snacks to Lino and sits next to him. Lino realizes the woman is blind and she is confusing him for the older parking attendant who worked there previously. Nevertheless, the woman comes back on another night to watch the same drama series. She constantly asks Lino questions on what is happening on the series. Lino starts becoming attached to the woman. Their past is tied to a life-altering incident.