AL HOB BITAFASILOH

PG-13 |

ARABIC

After the death of his Father , the Wealthy gentleman Ramiz returns to Egypt from traveling, but suddenly becomes responsible for his half-brother and cannot return, he begins a love story with a simple girl who refuses to get involved with someone from a higher class, he is forced to live with two characters, coach Ramez by night and captain Ramiz, the owner of a iron Lounge in her popular area by day.