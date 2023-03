AGILAN

PG-13 |

TAMIL

Crane operator Agilan is responsible for illegal activities in the harbour, which Gokul is appointed to stop. He brings in modern amenities to put an end to this. However, Agilan is capable of overriding all the equipment and technology and continues his antics. Gokul arrests Agilan to find the reason for these activities. What happens next? Wait for Agilan, releasing on 10th of March 2023.