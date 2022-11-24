AGENT KANNAYIRAM

Kannayiram, a self-proclaimed, unassuming private detective with sleeplessness issue, grieving for his mother's death, forcefully staying in his native village for the asset dispute of his family heirloom. Aadhirai, a documentary filmmaker who visits the village for her Project work meets Kannayiram for her interview. Aadhirai gives information about the increasing number of unidentified dead bodies found in and around Coimbatore region. Kannayiram takes up this case to prove his calibre.