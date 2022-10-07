6/45

PG-13 |

KOREAN

Chun-woo, a sergeant who is soon to be discharged from military duty, comes across the winning lottery ticket, but the heart-bursting excitement doesn’t last long as it accidently ends up crossing the Military Demarcation Line! “Chun-woo” must get his act together and find it again at all costs! Yong-ho, a North Korean soldier, accidently finds and picks up the winning lottery ticket from south of the border.This piece of a paper is called 6/45 and it squeezes the blood out the people of South Korea? And the prize money is 5.7 billion won? “Chun-woo faces losing the prize money from under his feet while “Yong-ho” must change a piece of paper into the lottery winnings. Unexpected members join them, and the battle to get the 5.7 billion won unfolds 3:3.