21 Grams

MALAYALAM

DySP Nandakishore, an incredibly brilliant cop and a devoted family man, finds himself entangled in a web of mysterious murders that shook the conscience of Cochin city. On one side he and his family are recovering from a personal trauma and on the other side is the call of duty. Over the course of investigation, the DySP realises that it is a completely different ball game - no rules, big players and despicable intentions. The unique narrative pattern will get the audience so immersed that they start feeling a part of the plot and join the DySP in helping him crack the puzzle. Twenty One grams, is a "whodunit", family entertainer and this mind game will guarantee a much needed workout for your brain.