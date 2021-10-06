UAE: Central Bank issues commemorative coins on commercial operations of Barakah Nuclear Plant Unit 1

CBUAE will issue 500 silver commemorative coins; will not be available for sale.

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of limited edition commemorative silver coins to mark the inaugural commercial operations of the first Unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which commenced on April 6, 2021.

Through the issuance of these coins, CBUAE seeks to commemorate the historic commercial operations milestone for Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant, which became the largest single generator of electricity in the UAE.

The Barakah Plant is run by Emirati-led highly qualified teams and supports the achievement of the UAE’s vision of ensuring sustainable national growth and economic prosperity by providing carbon-free electricity 24/7.

CBUAE will issue 500 silver commemorative coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front of the coin will include an illustration of Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant and the name of the Plant in Arabic and English. However, the back of the coin will feature the UAE’s official logo and the UAE's Central Bank name in Arabic and English.

All issued commemorative coins will be handed to the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the owner and developer of the Barakah Plant, and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters and branches.