Watch: Dubai visitors receive special Museum of the Future passport stamp

The beautiful building will be opened today in a glitzy ceremony.

Screengrab

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 10:53 AM

Visitors arriving at Dubai Airports on Tuesday were in for a surprise.

Travellers entering the city received a special passport stamp to celebrate the opening of Dubai’s newest landmark "Museum of the Future” on the unique date of 22.02.2022.

Dubai Airports welcomed travellers with a stamp that inks a small egg-shaped museum, dubbed 'the most beautiful building on earth' along with the iconic opening date to mark the special occassion.

The museum, which sits majestically on Sheikh Zayed Road, will open today in a spectacular evening ceremony that will see the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside senior government officials and delegates.

The UAE has been celebrating the historic icon over the past week as landmarks across country, including Burj Khalifa, Qasr Al Watan and Burj Al Arab, lit up in stunning silver shades.

Besides presenting an engineering miracle, the museum will be a testbed of technologies, taking visitors on a journey into the future.

The seven-storey pillar-less building, standing at 77 metres tall, will also bring together leading scientists from all over the world to inspire new out-of-the-box solutions to tomorrow’s greatest challenges and spur a new era of scientific discovery in the region and beyond.

National Geographic named the landmark as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world even before its opening.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com