Video: Exploring the wonders of Africa at the Sharjah Safari

The wildlife sanctuary nearly as big as a thousand football pitches.

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 12:06 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 10:00 AM

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to visit the king of the jungle, in his home in the wilds? Get your boots and binoculars, and ready yourselves to experience an African safari adventure in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Safari opened on Thursday, welcoming visitors to a wildlife sanctuary nearly as big as a thousand football pitches. More than 50,000 animals— from lions to elephants, giraffes, crocodiles, and whatnot — call it home. The Safari also contains hills, ponds, and lush jungles populated by 100,000 African acacia trees, and over 120 species of animals (in general). In particular, the black rhino, a critically endangered species, is one of the rarest animals in the safari.

In a span of just five years, the world’s largest safari (outside Africa) was built in the oasis town of Al Dhaid. This mega project cost nearly Dh1 billion, and is set apart from other man-made animal habitats in the world.

The moment you enter the park, allow the chirping birds to ease your senses, as you begin your journey. If you are lucky enough, you might also hear the wild animals, and get an adrenaline rush. The eight-square-kilometre park is divided into 12 different environments, inspired by the life and terrain in different parts of Africa. They truly capture the spirit of Africa's natural world.

The first part of the park is the walking tour, where visitors will get to watch African birds, learn about the spiny forests and explore Baobab Avenue.

The next stage is the colourful Zanzibar village where one can feast on sumptuous meals within an authentic African atmosphere, before setting off on a 2-4 hour-long wild safari.

Based on the ticket— gold, silver, or bronze, visitors will be taken to the camp by truck, minivan or a four-wheeler.

The second region, the Sahel, is represented by deserts, grasslands and diverse wildlife. In Africa, this is the region from the Atlantic coast of Mauritania in the west to Eritrea and the Red Sea in the east. It is a transitional zone rich in wildlife of both the Sahara Desert in the north, and the savannah lands of the south.

The third region, the savannah, in eastern and southern Africa extends from the Northern African coast to the Kalahari region in the southwest. In this region, one is bound to encounter species like the Scimitar Oryx, the Dorcas Gazelle and other wild ones. The journey ends here, unless you are a luxury ticket holder.

The next village is the Serengeti village. Take heed, for this part of the camp is not for the faint-hearted. Here, the brave ones can take selfies with the king of the jungle, the Serengeti Lion, who will be behind a glass.

In Serengeti, the visitors will also get to see the biggest reptile on earth— the ferocious crocodile, a reptile with the strongest bite on Earth.

A safari camp is also built for visitors who would like to spend a little extra time in the wild, before they go.

The next part of the camp is the Kalahari village. Visitors are likely to feel tremors in the ground, but why? Take a look at the video below

Before exiting the safari camp, the visitors are taken to Moremi village— which is the last village in the tour. Friendly animals will cross your path and bid you farewell. Video 7 (Giraffe video)

ALOS READ:

This area consists of trees that are almost 250 years old. The Moremi region here was inspired by the canyons and valleys of southwest Africa, formed over centuries by heavy monsoon rains. These dry and sandy riverbeds contain aquifers that support life throughout the dry season.

One can also see hills, lakes, green land, barren land, and a tiny forest which will give visitors their last memorable experience in the tour; something to write home about. Listen to the designer of the park.