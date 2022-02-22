Video: Dubai Metro celebrates Museum of the Future's opening with new stunning look

Dubai's new iconic building will be inaugurated today.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 1:51 PM

Dubai Metro has been adorned with stunning black and white calligraphy as the emirate gears up for the opening of its latest landmark — Museum of the Future.

A video shared on Tuesday shows behind the scenes footage of Dubai Metro’s new design before it slides through the emirate’s breathtaking skyline.

The iconic Museum of the Future majestically stands in the background as the metro flaunts its new design with the slogan "the most beautiful building on earth".

The stunt, created in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), celebrates the museum's recognizable calligraphic design that earned it global acclaim even before its completion.

It is the latest in a series of celebrations marked across Dubai, which saw major landmarks light up to celebrate the historic opening and a gravity-defying exclusive invitation to the future performed by British inventor Richard Browning in a jet suit.

Set to officially open today (February 22) in a glitzy evening ceremony, the 77-meter-tall pillarless egg-shaped building reflects Dubai’s latest bold architectural ventures, while signaling the UAE's accelerated journey towards the future.

Sitting majestically on Sheikh Zayed Road, the museum will act as a testbed for emerging technologies and will create a global community of pioneers, thinkers, inventors and scientists, officials said.

Spanning over 30,000 square metres, the seven-story marvel features a stainless steel and glass facade comprising 1,024 panels adorned with over 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy.

The words of wisdom engraved are quotes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that capture the essence of the museum: "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create.”

