UAE: Yas Bay Waterfront weekend kicks off with exciting line-up of entertainment

Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant dining and nightlife destination, is kicking off its waterfront weekends, a weekly instalment of exhilarating entertainment, musical performances and exciting events starting from February 18, 2022.
Set to run every weekend from Friday till Sunday, Yas Bay Waterfront Weekends will be serving good vibes at every corner of the boardwalk starting 5.30pm until late.
In addition to the wide array of international concepts and dynamic mix of licensed restaurants and lounges available at Yas Bay Waterfront, visitors are set to sing, dance and vibe to an exciting line-up of entertainment and themed performances to satisfy all tastes.
Bringing some of the most unique sounds to town, visitors can jive to the beat with hand pan, steel pan and tapping guitar performances. As for the classic souls, the sweet sounds of the violin, cello and harp will serenade visitors on a trip down memory lane.
What's more, fusion performers will mix in some of the world's best tunes and hits to create unique symphonies while western performers in other corners will have your favourite hits covered all evening.
Visitors are invited to enjoy an unmissable line-up of entertainment every weekend from 5.30pm until late at the capital's must-visit dining and nightlife destination.
Visitors are encouraged to use #YBWaterfrontWeekends when documenting unforgettable memories to be part of the Yas Bay Waterfront stories and highlights feature on Instagram.
Yas Bay Waterfront brings a wide array of over 12 international concepts and licensed restaurants and lounges as well as cafés. The vibrant destination features Pier71, a three-kilometre boardwalk and Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest live entertainment venue and five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.
