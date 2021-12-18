UAE: Time for fun, festivities as Al Maryah Island hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’

Abu Dhabi residents and international tourists are delighted to find Al Maryah Island’s promenade transformed into a ‘snow-covered’ winter village for the Christmas celebrations.

The ‘Winter Wonderland’, held annually to mark the season of fun and festivity, features a host of entertainment shows and performances.

Activities include meet and greet with Santa Claus, cuddling up for Christmas stories, and enjoying a tube slide, snow zone, candy cane lane and ice rink.

Alexandria Khertek, a Russian homemaker and mother of three kids, said that such events are much-needed relief for everyone in the new normal world.

“This is truly amazing. This gives kids a slide into the festive groove. For parents, such an event gives a semblance of normalcy, which has been really missing for months.”

Sections to try creative reindeer crafting and candle decorating are also popular among the families.

Zhang Yao, a Chinese tourist, said: “The temperature has been falling here and now we have ‘snow’. I didn’t expect such fun-filled festive activities.”

There are exciting live events, dance troupes, group songs and many activities to entertain everyone.

Alan Palermo, a tourist from Argentina, is surprised to see Abu Dhabi lit up for Christmas.

“This provides a feel of the festivities back home. This is awesome, a different feel of Christmas in Abu Dhabi.”

The Galleria features popular ‘Letters to Santa’, where children can write their festive wish list for the chance to have it come true with daily wishes being granted.

Timothy Palad, Grade 5 Filipino student, noted: “I am so thrilled with the ‘Letters to Santa’. I have given my wish list. Let’s see if I do get my gifts for real.”

Ali Fikree, senior vice-president, UAE Investments at Mubadala Investment Company, added: “Al Maryah Island continues to host world-class festivals, and we look forward to welcoming many families and friends to Winter Wonderland.”

People have to follow Covid-19 protocols, including undergoing an EDE and a thermal scan on entry, presenting a green pass on Al Hosn app.

The festival will run every day from 4.30pm to 10.30pm till December 23.