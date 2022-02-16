UAE: Now, explore the RAK Creek in an abra; watch video

UAE: Explore wadis with your pets as ‘Ras Al-K9’ offers best of Emirate to four-legged ‘tourists’
A new campaign has made it easier for travellers to bring their pets along on vacation
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Tourists and residents in Ras Al Khaimah now have a whole new way to explore the Emirate’s creek: In an abra.
Abras, which are traditional boats made of wood, will ply between four main stations: Corniche 1, Corniche 2, Hilton Garden Inn, and Manar Mall.
According to the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the marine transport project aims to encourage mass transport and offer recreational options.
Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, general manager of RAKTA, said abras are equipped with smart cameras that are powered by artificial intelligence. The cameras are linked to the smart control and monitoring centre to “ensure the highest levels of security and safety for users”.
“The cameras also monitor drivers' behaviour during operations,” the official said.
The abras are operated by qualified and licensed drivers and have marine safety equipment and GPS electronic tracking systems.
Customers can purchase tickets at the marine transport stations.
ALSO READ:
A new campaign has made it easier for travellers to bring their pets along on vacation
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Visitors will enjoy special cultural activities and performances, including fire breathers at Arabian Square Fountain
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The Burj Khalifa Chinese New Year show will have the vibrance and beauty of past celebratory projections.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Dubai offers adventure seekers a range of stunning locations to camp this season.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
'It will be a modern facility with games designed specifically based on the visitors’ preferences'
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Project on Al Marjan Island will mark the first by casino giant Wynn Resorts in the Mena region
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Multipurpose integrated resort marks the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago