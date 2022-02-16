UAE: Now, explore the RAK Creek in an abra; watch video

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 1:19 PM

Tourists and residents in Ras Al Khaimah now have a whole new way to explore the Emirate’s creek: In an abra.

Abras, which are traditional boats made of wood, will ply between four main stations: Corniche 1, Corniche 2, Hilton Garden Inn, and Manar Mall.

According to the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the marine transport project aims to encourage mass transport and offer recreational options.

Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, general manager of RAKTA, said abras are equipped with smart cameras that are powered by artificial intelligence. The cameras are linked to the smart control and monitoring centre to “ensure the highest levels of security and safety for users”.

“The cameras also monitor drivers' behaviour during operations,” the official said.

The abras are operated by qualified and licensed drivers and have marine safety equipment and GPS electronic tracking systems.

Customers can purchase tickets at the marine transport stations.

