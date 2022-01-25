UAE: Multibillion-dollar integrated resort to open on manmade island Marjan

Multipurpose integrated resort marks the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Island. Photo: Supplied

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 3:18 PM

A multibillion-dollar integrated resort is coming up on Ras Al Khaimah’s manmade Al Marjan Island.

The new development will be the first in the Mena region by Wynn Resorts. Scheduled to open in 2026, the multipurpose integrated resort marks the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah.

The planned destination will feature a luxury hotel with more than 1,000 rooms, a shopping mall, a meeting and convention facility, a spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, entertainment choices and a gaming area.

Al Marjan Island. Photo: Supplied

Al Marjan comprises four islands, and has over 7.8km of beaches and 23km of waterfront that are home to hotels and residential developments.

It spans an area of 2.7 million-sqm of reclaimed land extending into the Arabian Gulf.

The new integrated resort on one of the “exclusive islands” covers an area of almost 250,000 sqm. It has sandy beaches and a marina.

The development is the first beach resort being developed by Wynn Resorts globally.

As the largest project of its kind in the Emirate’s hospitality sector, it will create substantial value to the local economy by accelerating tourism, creating jobs, and energising the growth of related sectors.

Abdulla AL Abdouli - CEO, Marjan and Craig Billings, CEO Wynn Resorts. Photo: Supplied

Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan, said the new integrated resort highlights the fast-growing recognition of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading investment destination for high-quality hospitality projects.

“The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the Emirate’s destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world.

“We are partnering with Wynn Resorts, one of the world’s most renowned integrated resort companies, which has a strong track record of developing luxury destinations with exceptional accommodation, dining, entertainment concepts and gaming facilities.”

Craig Billings, the newly appointed CEO of Wynn Resorts, said: “Al Marjan Island is a pristine setting and an ideal greenfield location for us to create the one-of-a-kind guest experiences for which Wynn Resorts is renown. The region offers tremendous potential for the hospitality and tourism industry, and we are excited about the prospect of developing an integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah.”

The new resort is in the initial stages of design and development and will be applying for an integrated resort licence from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

