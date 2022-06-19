UAE jets to soar over and around Dubai landmarks tomorrow

Breathtaking feat to leave smoking trails of colour near Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 1:39 PM

Dubai is calling on all residents and visitors of the city to look up tomorrow evening (Monday, June 20) to catch an urban air fly-by experience in all its glory.

From 6.20pm, Fursan Al Emarat, the highly skilled aerobatics demonstration team of the UAE Air Force, will soar and twirl through the sky in a series of breathtaking manoeuvres. The jets will pass over, across and next to Dubai’s iconic landmarks including the Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Kite Beach, Dubai Frame, and the latest attraction in the city, the Museum of the Future. The stunts will leave behind smoking trails of colour.

“Doing what Dubai does best by joining forces with the city’s key partners to bring people together through innovative experiences, one of the world’s most famous cities will take viewers through a spellbinding ride, with the reactions and interactions of the crowd being an essential part to the whole event. Grab your cameras, hold your breath and get ready to look to the skies for inspiration without limits,” Dubai Tourism said in a statement.

