Dubai flights: Now, get free entry to Burj Khalifa's At The Top on purchase of Emirates ticket

Carrier also offers free entry to other top UAE tourist attractions on booking flights to Dubai

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 6:01 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 6:07 PM

If you’re flying to Dubai, here is an opportunity to get free tickets to some of the UAE’s biggest tourist attractions.

Emirates airline has launched a campaign under which passengers who book their flights with Dubai’s flagship carrier will get free tickets to enter At The Top, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain Boardwalk and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

All three attractions are highly popular among residents and foreign visitors as millions of people visit these tourist destinations every year.

“Make it a summer to remember with free entry tickets to three of the biggest and best attractions in Dubai and the UAE for everyone in your booking. Book your flights to Dubai and travel in comfort with us from July 1 until September 30 to enjoy free entry to At The Top, Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain Boardwalk, and Louvre Abu Dhabi,” the airline said in a statement posted on its website.

However, the airline said booking dates could vary by region and advised passengers to check the offer’s terms and conditions.

The airline’s daily booking volumes are accelerating as the summer holidays draw closer and it asked customers to book their seats early to ensure they are able to travel on their preferred dates and flights.

As travel rebounds from the impact of the pandemic, Emirates expects over 550,000 customers to fly out from the UAE between June and July on over 2,400 weekly network-wide departures.

Currently, it is operating close to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity, or over 1 million weekly seats, this summer to serve growing demand in the post-pandemic period.

How to claim free tickets

Passengers seeking free tickets are required to send an email to emiratesoffer@emirates.com and also send the booking reference number, arrival date of arrival, name(s) of the passenger(s), phone number and email address to receive codes for free entry ticket.

