UAE: Camping spots to explore before long weekend is over

There are many places in the emirate that operate only during the colder months, and allow people to experience the beauty the city has to offer outdoors
There's just a little over a day left before the reality of the daily grind kicks in again for UAE residents. But those who stayed in the country for the long weekend can still have one last hurrah and enjoy an epic adventure.
While driving down to a nearby mall, public park or themed attraction is always a convenient option, there are a lot more exciting things to do across the country.
From off-road escapades to trekking, camping, and swimming at the wadis, the UAE offers countless options for the perfect getaway.
Those who wish to go camping, here are some cool spots to check out:
Located at the bottom of the tallest peak in the UAE, Jabel Jais, Wadi Rahba is a slice of serenity. It's more than just a scenic valley — it has a cave, a hiking trail and houses made of stones. One can set up camp and spend a night under the stars.
Get your 4x4 ready for some desert action because wintertime means dune-bashing in the UAE. There are several options for desert camping across the Emirates, but here are some of the most popular ones:
Those who are heading for the desert, however, have to keep some safety tips in mind. Staying hydrated is important so it's best to carry lots of water. Before hitting the dunes, doing some research about what to expect is also a must. Bring some offline navigational tools, too, and choose to set up your tent in higher areas.
The mountains of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are excellent destinations for overnight campers. But other peaks also offer the serenity that city people seek. Here are some sites to explore:
Did you know about this Arizona wave in the UAE? This could be one of the most beautiful mountains you could see. The valley with a multi-coloured terrain — a true masterpiece created by nature — is a trail that UAE hikers shouldn't miss. In fact, it has already earned a spot as one of the most Instagrammable trails in the country.
