UAE: Camping spots to explore before long weekend is over

From the desert to the mountains, here's a list of places to check out for those who are looking to do a quick off-road adventure

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 4:22 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 4:23 PM

There's just a little over a day left before the reality of the daily grind kicks in again for UAE residents. But those who stayed in the country for the long weekend can still have one last hurrah and enjoy an epic adventure.

While driving down to a nearby mall, public park or themed attraction is always a convenient option, there are a lot more exciting things to do across the country.

From off-road escapades to trekking, camping, and swimming at the wadis, the UAE offers countless options for the perfect getaway.

Those who wish to go camping, here are some cool spots to check out:

A wadi with a cave

Located at the bottom of the tallest peak in the UAE, Jabel Jais, Wadi Rahba is a slice of serenity. It's more than just a scenic valley — it has a cave, a hiking trail and houses made of stones. One can set up camp and spend a night under the stars.

9 desert sites

Get your 4x4 ready for some desert action because wintertime means dune-bashing in the UAE. There are several options for desert camping across the Emirates, but here are some of the most popular ones:

Mleiha desert, Sharjah

Al Quaa desert, Al Ain

Al Thallah, Ajman

Falaj Al Mullah, Ajman

Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah

Mangroves Area, Umm Al Quwain

Al Qudra, Dubai

Lahbab Desert, Dubai

Fossil Rocks, Sharjah

Those who are heading for the desert, however, have to keep some safety tips in mind. Staying hydrated is important so it's best to carry lots of water. Before hitting the dunes, doing some research about what to expect is also a must. Bring some offline navigational tools, too, and choose to set up your tent in higher areas.

8 mountain spots

The mountains of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are excellent destinations for overnight campers. But other peaks also offer the serenity that city people seek. Here are some sites to explore:

Jebel Jais

Jebel Yanas

Jebel Hafit

Jebel Yabir

Wadi Ghub mountains

Acacia Forest

Hatta mountains

Khatt plateau

Rainbow Mountain, Fujairah

Did you know about this Arizona wave in the UAE? This could be one of the most beautiful mountains you could see. The valley with a multi-coloured terrain — a true masterpiece created by nature — is a trail that UAE hikers shouldn't miss. In fact, it has already earned a spot as one of the most Instagrammable trails in the country.