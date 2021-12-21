The project is poised to be another breakthrough for the already spectacular tourism industry of the country
UAE Attractions1 week ago
A UAE-based photographer has captured 2021’s last full moon in stunning detail. Rashid bin Aziz Al Shehhi captured the moon rising over Khor Fakkan’s Cloud Lounge.
Al Shehhi, an Emirati firefighter, had gone viral last year after he famously shot a video zooming in on the Burj Khalifa all the way from Ras Al Khaimah. Earlier this year, he also captured planet Saturn with its distinctive rings clearly visible.
Cloud Lounge towers 580 metres above the sea level and had opened earlier this year. A 5.63-kilometre road winds up to the rest house and offers a panoramic view of the coastal city of Khor Fakkan.
For the last three nights, the full moon has been wowing UAE residents. Known as ‘Cold Moon’, it came a couple of days before the winter solstice (December 21) that marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year.
The spectacle comes days after the December Geminid meteor shower that saw about 120 shooting stars per hour.
