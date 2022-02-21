Sheikh Mohammed to open Museum of the Future tomorrow

The 77-metre modern architectural marvel invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity

File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 8:48 PM

Dubai's Museum of the Future will open to the world tomorrow, February 22, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Nine years in the making, the Museum of the Future is billed as the most beautiful building on earth. The 77-metre modern architectural marvel, which tells the narrative of the future through a series of interactive exhibitions, invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity.

Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the pillarless structure also represents a novel global intellectual centre. It's a "living" laboratory designed to foster a spirit of collaborative innovation among the Arab world's leading scientists to inspire new out-of-the-box solutions to tomorrow's greatest challenges and spur a new era of scientific discovery in the region and beyond.

ALSO READ:

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Museum of the Future said: "The Museum of the Future has been designed to help generate new solutions for the future challenges.

"The Museum's exhibitions will fuel the passion of present and future generations, and spark their intellectual curiosity for science, technology and the knowledge that will help humanity to thrive and prosper in the decades ahead."

He said the museum would host a series of international conversations and talks "immediately" after its inauguration.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com