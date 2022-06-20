Sharjah Safari to close for summer

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 4:34 PM

Sharjah Safari will close for the summer season, it was announced on Monday.

The world's largest safari outside Africa will welcome visitors again in September.

The official account of the safari posted a video on Twitter highlighting how the current season has now come to an end.

The attraction is home to 120 animals and over 100,000 African trees.

With lakes and greenery carved out on an 8sqkm space in the middle of the desert, the reserve has been built near the oasis town of Al Dhaid.

Earlier this month, the Dubai Safari Park closed for the summer. "What a lovely season it has been at Dubai Safari Park. However, it's time for our short summer break. We look forward to welcoming you again in September," the Dubai Municipality tweeted.

