Sharjah Safari opens: Ticket rates for walking tours, private guides announced

Dubai's Museum of the Future: Ticket prices, bookings, visiting hours you need to know
Complimentary tickets are being offered to children, people of determination and Emirati seniors
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Citizens and residents can now embark on an African wildlife adventure at the newly-opened Sharjah Safari.
Home to over 50,000 animals, the wildlife sanctuary boasts an area bigger than nearly 1,000 football pitches, with herds and flocks of over 120 species that call it home.Here’s a full list of the ticket rates and what you can expect from each.
Bronze ticket (Walking tour)
- Cost: Dh40 for those aged above 12 and Dh15 for children in 3-12 age group.
- Tour duration is two to three hours.
- Zone covered is ‘Into Africa’.
Silver tickets
- Cost: Dh120 for those aged above 12 and Dh50 for children in 3-12 age group.
- It reserves one seat in a regular bus.
- Tour duration is five to six hours.
- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments except one called ‘Serengeti’
Gold tickets
- Cost: Dh275 for those aged above 12 and Dh120 for children in 3-12 age group.
- It reserves one seat in a luxury vehicle.
- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments with a private guide.
- Tour duration is five to six hours.
- Luxury vehicle for six people: Dh1,500
- Luxury vehicle for nine: Dh2,250
- Luxury vehicle for 15: Dh3,500
ALSO READ:
- 8.30am to 6.30pm
- Last entry: 2pm for gold and silver ticket holders; 4pm for bronze.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
Complimentary tickets are being offered to children, people of determination and Emirati seniors
UAE Attractions4 days ago
Domestic tourists jumped to 1.3 million in the second edition compared to 950,000 in the previous edition
UAE Attractions5 days ago
Apart from being a spot for sun, sand and sea lovers, the Emirate's beaches offer family-friendly activities and picturesque views
UAE Attractions5 days ago
The largest aquarium in the Middle East is home to 46,000 animals
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Riders are safely secured into the sled, and each sled has access to the braking system
UAE Attractions1 week ago
The 77 metres high architectural marvel sits majestically on the Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The calligraphy-inscribed museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Al Barza is the second-largest space in the Presidential Palace and can hold up to 300 guests
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago