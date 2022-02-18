Sharjah Safari opens: Ticket rates for walking tours, private guides announced

Here's what you can expect from the bronze, silver and gold packages

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 2:43 PM

Citizens and residents can now embark on an African wildlife adventure at the newly-opened Sharjah Safari.

Home to over 50,000 animals, the wildlife sanctuary boasts an area bigger than nearly 1,000 football pitches, with herds and flocks of over 120 species that call it home.Here’s a full list of the ticket rates and what you can expect from each.

Ticket rates

Bronze ticket (Walking tour)

- Cost: Dh40 for those aged above 12 and Dh15 for children in 3-12 age group.

- Tour duration is two to three hours.

- Zone covered is ‘Into Africa’.

Silver tickets

- Cost: Dh120 for those aged above 12 and Dh50 for children in 3-12 age group.

- It reserves one seat in a regular bus.

- Tour duration is five to six hours.

- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments except one called ‘Serengeti’

Gold tickets

- Cost: Dh275 for those aged above 12 and Dh120 for children in 3-12 age group.

- It reserves one seat in a luxury vehicle.

- It takes ticket holders to all Sharjah Safari environments with a private guide.

- Tour duration is five to six hours.

- Luxury vehicle for six people: Dh1,500

- Luxury vehicle for nine: Dh2,250

- Luxury vehicle for 15: Dh3,500

Timings

- 8.30am to 6.30pm

- Last entry: 2pm for gold and silver ticket holders; 4pm for bronze.

