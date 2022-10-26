‘Roof Walk’ experience at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi reopens to public in November

Dh1 billion project is the largest of its kind outside Africa, and houses over 50,000 animals
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has announced the reopening of its “Roof Walk” experience, where visitors can walk on the park’s iconic red roof and enjoy breathtaking views of Yas Island, starting on 2nd November.
Available for guests every week from Wednesday to Sunday between 12pm – 6pm, ‘Roof Walk’ is open to the public for Dh195 while guests with a Park entry ticket can enjoy this experience for Dh125.
Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders are eligible for a 25 per cent discount, while Silver Annual Passholders can get a 15 per cent discount.
Home to over 43 rides and experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi continues to offer world-class, family-friendly experiences and unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages.
