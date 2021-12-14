New Year 2022 in Dubai: Catch spectacular fireworks, laser show at Burj Khalifa

'Eve of Wonder': Brand-new laser feature to debut at Downtown Dubai along with fireworks and music.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 12:05 PM

Emaar on Tuesday said it will ring in 2022 with a fantastic choreographed show comprising fireworks, laser lights and music on New Year's Eve at Downtown Dubai.

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2021, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza will light up the night sky in Dubai Downtown. In line with the theme 'Eve of Wonder', a brand-new laser feature is making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa's stunning programme, creating a memorable masterpiece that is poised to redefine new year's celebrations.

People can also watch the New Year celebrations online or on television worldwide. Emaar NYE 2022 will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 8:30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.

“This year's celebration is a tribute to our nation's achievements in the past 50 years. It also highlights our leadership's vision to create a new age of progress through openness and collaboration, and Emaar is proud to be part of it,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

People who want to access Downtown Dubai on December 31 can use the U by Emaar app for pre-registration.

People, including Emaar Boulevard residents and hotel guests, can simply log on to the app and follow the straightforward steps to access all Downtown Dubai locations. After successfully registering, they will receive individual QR codes that they can use to gain access to Downtown Dubai on New Year's Eve.

