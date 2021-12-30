New UAE weekend: Global Village extends operating hours

Sharjah Deputy Ruler launched the official calendar of events for 2022.
With the UAE transitioning into a shorter workweek from the new year, Dubai’s Global Village will have three days of extended operating hours, instead of two as was the case previously.
'Family Day' has been shifted to Tuesday from Monday. This day is reserved exclusively for women and families. The weekly fireworks will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings at 9pm.
The new operating hours at the park are as follows: Sunday to Wednesday, 4pm to 12am; and Thursday to Saturday, 4pm to 1am.
The UAE will adopt a 4.5-day workweek, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
