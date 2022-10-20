New attraction in UAE: Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of 'Hanging Gardens'

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 8:04 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 8:05 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected, on Thursday, the progress of work in the "Hanging Gardens" project in the city of Kalba.

Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans for the remaining stages in the implementation of the project, which extends over an area of one and a half million square feet, listening to the progress of work and the most important completed and remaining stages.

He was also briefed on the plans for the expansion and development of Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre, which includes the establishment of a special area for the endangered Arabian tahr animal, in addition to the implementation of a cafeteria and a visitor area that enables everyone to watch and enjoy the scenery and animals in the area.

Dr Sheikh Sultan directed the preparation of the land allocated for the animals within the Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre and its implementation according to the best standards.

The event witnessed the presence of Hana Saif Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Engineer Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Department of Public Works, Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority, and a number of officials.

