Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 4th anniversary with world-class exhibitions, programming for all

Over the years, the museum has affirmed its position as an indispensable community hub and landmark in the city

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 12:09 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi is celebrating its fourth anniversary today, November 11, by reflecting on the achievements of the past year and its aspirations for the year ahead.

Despite the challenging climate of 2021, the museum drew strength from the relationships with its leading partners and successfully opened two international exhibitions - 'Abstraction and Calligraphy: Towards a Universal Language' and 'Dragon and Phoenix: Centuries of Exchange between Chinese and Islamic Worlds'.

The Children’s Museum also reopened with the interactive exhibition 'Emotions! The New Art Adventure', aiming to help young museum-goers explore their emotions through art and activities.

Furthermore, this year marked a new partnership with Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille to launch an annual exhibition, 'Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here' (opening next week), and the creation of The Richard Mille Art Prize.

The museum has also emerged as a pioneer in the country’s education sector with numerous programmes that support educators and students, as well as training a new generation of Emirati museum professionals by providing a platform for unparalleled experience, research and collaboration.

In addition to regular international exhibition openings, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s rotation of new artworks - both loans and acquisitions joining the museum’s collection - means that there is always new art to see and new connections between artworks to discover.

With more than 100 new artworks installed in the galleries for its anniversary, and the launch of a new Resource Centre and Research Laboratory, Louvre Abu Dhabi continues to play a leading role in the exciting and dynamic arts and culture ecosystem in the UAE in its fourth year.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate a new model of what a museum can be, successfully serving both local and global audiences while its identity as an iconic institution remains firmly rooted in the emirate.

“The museum’s projects and achievements over the past four years have affirmed its position as an indispensable community hub and a landmark of the city. Taking every challenge as an opportunity to create something new for all audiences, Louvre Abu Dhabi has been integral to the strengthening of our cultural sector as Abu Dhabi’s creative and cultural offering continues to evolve and transform.”

Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “This past year has tested all of us in different ways. Through innovation and determination, the museum overcame the many challenges faced by all museums during the pandemic and remains steadfast in its mission to engage all visitors, safely, in exploring stories of universal cultural connections.

ALSO READ:

“Reflecting on the year, we give special thanks to our partners for their support as well as to the UAE community for engaging with us on many levels. From world-class exhibitions, drawing classes in the galleries and film screenings for the family, to fine dining, yoga and kayaking, there is truly something for every visitor at Louvre Abu Dhabi, and in the coming year we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far.”