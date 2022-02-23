Look: Sheikh Mohammed tours Museum of the Future, posts incredible photos

The Dubai Ruler toured the 'most beautiful building' with his sons.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 1:52 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 1:55 PM

The Dubai Ruler has toured the Emirate’s latest architectural marvel: The Museum of the Future that opened to the world during a gala ceremony on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted some breathtaking images from his visit.

The Dubai Ruler tweeted that the museum is as beautiful from the inside as it is from the outside. “I will support and follow up on the museum’s scientific and knowledge contribution locally, regionally and globally.”

One photo shows Sheikh Mohammed and his four sons, including Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on a platform outside the museum:

It looks like the same platform from where ‘real-life Iron Man’, Richard Browning, British inventor of the gravity-defying ‘Jet Suit’, took off to fly to different Dubai landmarks and deliver exclusives invites to the opening.

Sheikh Mohammed also posted some photos from inside the museum. In two photos, bright sunlight streams through the museum’s windows — which are calligraphic renditions of Sheikh Mohammed’s quotes about the future:

While inaugurating the museum on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed had said: “The Museum of the Future is a message of hope ... a global scientific platform ... and an integrated institutional framework to shape a better future for all of us.

“It embodies the active human imagination and the Emirati will that continues to excel the world. The Museum will be a forum for great minds, scientists, thinkers and experts from around the world.”

The opening ceremony featured several videos highlighting the concept of the Museum and and the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to transform Dubai into the most developed city in the world.

From an architectural perspective, the museum is an engineering marvel. It is the most streamlined building in the world with no sharp corners on its external structure. It rises to a height of 77 metres and redefines modern architecture through the use of novel tools and technologies.