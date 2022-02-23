Look: Sheikh Mohammed takes the world inside Museum of the Future; see photos

The video shows the 'real life Iron Man' suiting up from inside the museum before riding an elevator to the very top of the 77-metre structure
The Museum of the Future reflects the UAE’s unlimited ambitions, the Dubai Ruler has said. Nothing will stop “our accelerated march towards the future”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Wednesday.
His comments came as he toured the museum that opened to the world in a gala ceremony on Wednesday night.
“The UAE is betting on the future. It focuses on harnessing efforts, minds, resources, and capabilities to foresee, design and build it. The Museum of the Future is a major leap in Dubai's and the UAE's journey towards building a knowledge-based future economy, employing advanced technology in all development sectors, and contributing to creating an inclusive scientific and intellectual movement,” he said.
"The museum is another landmark among the many scientific and knowledge initiatives and projects that Dubai embraces within the UAE's vision to reignite Arab Civilisation, evolve Arab minds, and advance the Arab world and its people. It will be a space for knowledge that gathers intellectuals and futurists from all over the world. It is the largest research space of its kind, accommodating all ideas, experiences and creative conceptions."
According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, the museum will serve as a talent incubator for scientists, thinkers and researchers. “By convening them, the museum will create a launchpad for enabling initiatives, scientific programmes and human knowledge projects that aim to contribute to the UAE and the region’s efforts to drive social, economic and human development.”
A trip to the Museum of the Future encourages visitors to become active participants in imagining and designing the future.
The Museum of the Future represents an “unparalleled opportunity to live and breathe the future in its various dimensions”, the media office said.
“Visitors can experience the future within a connected and integrated world that touches on various aspects of human life and its interaction with the environment around it. The Museum employs the latest technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction to encourage visitors to ask questions about the future of humans, cities, human societies and life on planet Earth and in space.”
Sheikh Mohammed viewed the orbiting space station (OSS Hope) that has been designed as a home for humanity in space.
He stopped at the ‘Vault of Life’, which deploys cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality technologies to introduce visitors into an interactive experience where they collect samples from nature while exploring the biodiversity of rainforests.
Sheikh Mohammed visited the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition, which includes advanced and pioneering technologies that can help shape the future of humanity.
