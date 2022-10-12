Look: Sharjah Ruler tours elephant enclosure, meets safari officials

By WAM Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 5:00 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 5:19 PM

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, meets with the Safari officials on Wednesday morning.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the project's progress during the meeting. Dr. Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation regarding the various services and facilities, animal areas, and all future expansion plans.

He was also briefed on the estimated level of breeding of the safari's animals and the plans to get other rare and endangered species, which preserves their lineage, and allows visitors to learn more about them.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan also inspected the elephant area, located within the Niger Valley at the safari, which includes a family of African savannah elephants.

Sheikh Sultan saw the elephants that were added to the herd and how they were adapting to the new environment. He also learned about the feeding methodology and how the elephants are adopting their new life.

