Look: Sharjah Ruler approves detailed plans for new tourist landmark

The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved Tuesday, during his visit to the city of Kalba, the detailed plans for the Kalba Heritage Museum.
The two-storey building, which will sit on a total area of 32,000 square metres, will house exhibition halls designated for various activities representing all heritage environments, as well as cultural, social and artistic activities.
The Kalba Heritage Museum is a cultural, heritage and tourist landmark that will be counted among the pioneering cultural projects implemented by Sharjah, under the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.
The Kalba Heritage Museum, to be located on the beach of Kalba, opposite the heritage area of Khor Kalba, will feature three sails of varying heights representing the sailing ship, and will provide many educational and recreational services and external services such as parking lots and gardens.
