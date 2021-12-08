Look: New UAE beach to have gym, fountain, other attractions

It is expected to be completed by the end of 2022

Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021

Sharjah on Wednesday announced an expansion of the Khorfakkan beach, which will expand the present 1.5-kilometre stretch of beach to 2.5 kilometres.

Set for completion by the end of 2022, the project will include a series of restaurants and cafés along the beach, a fully equipped gym, fountain and other attractions, including service facilities and amenities that cater to the needs of all visitors including parking, and other services.

Khawla Sayed M. Al Hashimi, director of project development at Shurooq, said the expansion will bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal by improving the quality of services at its destinations to meet the ambitions and needs of residents, visitors and tourists.

“The beach destination has been receiving footfalls not only from Khorfakkan city but also from Sharjah and the UAE since it opened to visitors in December 2019. Located in one of the most stunning natural coastlines with picturesque natural views, Khorfakkan is one of the most attractive cities in the Eastern region. It has also been attracting qualitative investments, and the new beach expansion will further enhance investments opportunities across a variety of sectors,” she said.

The first phase of the Khorfakkan Beach project was developed by Shurooq in collaboration with a host of public and private entities. Valued at Dh95 million, the first phase stretched for one km was opened in December 2019.