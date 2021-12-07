Look: New racetrack for passengers comes up at Dubai airport’s T3

Complimentary sneaker customisation for those who use the racetrack instead of using the travellators.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 10:38 AM

Dubai International airport (DXB) has made travelling even more fun and engaging for millions of passengers that pass through the world’s largest international airport.

Dubai airport has introduced a racetrack at the Arrivals at Terminal 3, operated by Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates, to encourage travellers to stretch their legs after the flight.

This unique experiential concept is in line with the city’s efforts to promote health and fitness and support the vision to be the most active city in the world. The project has been developed in partnership with Adidas and JCDecaux as part of Dubai30X30 initiative.

The running track activation builds on an engaging experience for residents and visitors alike and encourages travellers to take the betterment journey by opting to walk along the racetrack instead of using the travellators, rewarding those who follow the track with complimentary sneaker customisation at the Adidas flagship store’s MakerLab area located in The Dubai Mall. To redeem the reward, passengers must simply scan the QR code available on the track.

The racetrack is made of 100 per cent sustainable material.

With Dubai being recognised globally as a hub of innovation, creativity, and sustainability, this unique concept sets a perfect example of connecting with a global audience at the world’s busiest airport.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com