Look: Incredible new glowing map of Dubai hangs 26 feet in the air, offers 'view from outer space'

What if you could catch a glimpse of Dubai from outer space without actually going to space?
A stunning new light installation shows a glowing map of Dubai, which hangs 26 feet in the air over DIFC's Gate Avenue.
VOUW, an Amsterdam-based design studio, recently unveiled City Gazing Dubai, a light installation that is a rendition of satellite images of Dubai made with LEDs set to music.
The installation will be on display and open to the public until January 29 from 7.10pm to 3am.
Visitors who stand beneath the large, illuminated map of Dubai are treated to a dynamic light display accompanied by pulses to a vibrant soundscape. The installation highlights how Dubai has grown from a few key arterial roads into the unique, internationally renowned metropolis it is today.
By showcasing the city’s development against the backdrop of the desert sky, City Gazing Dubai is intending to send a message about human achievement, social connection and sustainability.
Artist Mingus Vogel, who designed the installation with partner Justus Bruns, said: "City Gazing Dubai gives people the chance to experience the 'overview effect', the feeling that astronauts have when they see our planet from the vastness of space.
"It’s an awareness that life on Earth is fragile and that we are all connected. When people stand together beneath City Gazing Dubai and look up, they too feel will united by a sense of wonder."
